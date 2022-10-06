First Merchants Corp Grows Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First Merchants Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $735.43. 7,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,380. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $750.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $711.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $674.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.33 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,644 shares of company stock worth $37,337,691. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

