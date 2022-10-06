First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$26.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $17.72 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
About First Quantum Minerals
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
