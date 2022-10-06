First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust Water ETF worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 516,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,565,000 after buying an additional 17,997 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 229,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,435,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 199,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,449. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.64. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

