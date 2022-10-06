Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance

SVVC stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

Featured Stories

