Fishy Tank Token Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $48,852.92 (FTE)

Fishy Tank Token (FTE) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Fishy Tank Token has traded down 73.3% against the US dollar. Fishy Tank Token has a total market cap of $48,852.92 and $132,370.00 worth of Fishy Tank Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fishy Tank Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fishy Tank Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145762 BTC.

Fishy Tank Token Token Profile

Fishy Tank Token launched on October 2nd, 2021. Fishy Tank Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,255,000 tokens. Fishy Tank Token’s official website is fishytank.io. Fishy Tank Token’s official Twitter account is @fishytankgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fishy Tank Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Fishy Tank Token (FTE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fishy Tank Token has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fishy Tank Token is 0.0114813 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fishytank.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fishy Tank Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fishy Tank Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fishy Tank Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fishy Tank Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fishy Tank Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.