Flamengo Fan Token Price Up 33.5% This Week (MENGO)

Flamengo Fan Token (MENGO) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Flamengo Fan Token has a total market cap of $5.42 million and $695,891.00 worth of Flamengo Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamengo Fan Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00008407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flamengo Fan Token has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00144967 BTC.

Flamengo Fan Token Profile

Flamengo Fan Token was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Flamengo Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,199,972 tokens. The official website for Flamengo Fan Token is socios.com. Flamengo Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flamengo Fan Token is https://reddit.com/r/chiliz.

Flamengo Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamengo Fan Token (MENGO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Chiliz platform. Flamengo Fan Token has a current supply of 30,000,000 with 3,199,972 in circulation. The last known price of Flamengo Fan Token is 1.70308183 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,834,996.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://socios.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamengo Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamengo Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamengo Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

