Flashloans.com (FLASH) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

Flashloans.com (FLASH) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last seven days, Flashloans.com has traded down 45.4% against the US dollar. One Flashloans.com token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Flashloans.com has a total market cap of $32,384.57 and approximately $14,804.00 worth of Flashloans.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,034.70 or 0.99991589 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002369 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00051165 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009983 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00063377 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021995 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Flashloans.com Token Profile

Flashloans.com (CRYPTO:FLASH) is a PoT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2021. Flashloans.com’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,484,421 tokens. Flashloans.com’s official website is flashloans.com. Flashloans.com’s official Twitter account is @comflashloans. Flashloans.com’s official message board is flashloans.medium.com.

Flashloans.com Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flashloans.com (FLASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Flashloans.com has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Flashloans.com is 0.00046797 USD and is down -33.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3,253.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flashloans.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flashloans.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flashloans.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flashloans.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

