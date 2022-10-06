FlatQube (QUBE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $7.57 Million

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for $3.87 or 0.00018991 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FlatQube has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $7.57 million and approximately $13,630.00 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,955,745 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 3.52174761 USD and is down -5.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $46,352.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

