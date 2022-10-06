FNDZ (FNDZ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,356.00

FNDZ (FNDZ) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. FNDZ has a market cap of $1.21 million and $8,356.00 worth of FNDZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FNDZ has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One FNDZ token can now be bought for $0.0472 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003236 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006501 BTC.

FNDZ Profile

FNDZ’s launch date was September 14th, 2021. FNDZ’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,577,382 tokens. The official website for FNDZ is fndz.io. The Reddit community for FNDZ is https://reddit.com/r/fndz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FNDZ’s official Twitter account is @fndzdao. FNDZ’s official message board is fndzdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling FNDZ

According to CryptoCompare, “FNDZ (FNDZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FNDZ has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 25,577,381.87 in circulation. The last known price of FNDZ is 0.04719489 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $156,176.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fndz.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNDZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNDZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FNDZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

