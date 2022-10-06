FONE (FONE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $167,497.00

FONE (FONE) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. FONE has a market cap of $167,497.00 and $11,914.00 worth of FONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FONE has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One FONE token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FONE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00146006 BTC.

FONE Token Profile

FONE’s genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. FONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for FONE is foneblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for FONE is https://reddit.com/r/foneblockchain/. FONE’s official Twitter account is @foneblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FONE is fone.dev.

FONE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FONE (FONE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. FONE has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FONE is 0.00001754 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $912.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fone.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.