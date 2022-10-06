Fortis (TSE:FTS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $51.70

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$51.70 and last traded at C$51.72, with a volume of 134789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTS shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fortis to C$62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$61.29.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91.

Fortis Announces Dividend

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.9600001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.