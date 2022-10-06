Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Raymond James

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FCX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.78. The company had a trading volume of 749,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,668,384. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Activity

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

