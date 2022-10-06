Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €22.59 ($23.05) and last traded at €22.55 ($23.01). 1,544,216 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €21.82 ($22.27).

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRE shares. Berenberg Bank set a €54.95 ($56.07) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 5th. set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of €24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of €28.93.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

