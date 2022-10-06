Fringe Finance Hits One Day Volume of $198,917.00 (FRIN)

Fringe Finance (FRIN) traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Fringe Finance has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $198,917.00 worth of Fringe Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fringe Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fringe Finance has traded down 28% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

Fringe Finance Profile

Fringe Finance’s launch date was November 15th, 2020. Fringe Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 695,259,187 tokens. Fringe Finance’s official Twitter account is @fringefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fringe Finance is fringe.fi.

Buying and Selling Fringe Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fringe Finance (FRIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fringe Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fringe Finance is 0.00377108 USD and is up 5.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $178,001.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fringe.fi.”

