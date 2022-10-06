Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.98

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.98 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 7.30 ($0.09). Fulcrum Utility Services shares last traded at GBX 7.10 ($0.09), with a volume of 273,183 shares changing hands.

Fulcrum Utility Services Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Turner bought 9,447,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £472,358.65 ($570,757.19).

About Fulcrum Utility Services

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure services and solutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It engages in the designing, installing, and delivers new electricity, gas, water, and fiber connections for homebuilders; provision of electric vehicle charging infrastructure; connecting and maintaining renewable energy generating infrastructure, including battery storage sites, wind, and solar farms.

