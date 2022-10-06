Fullen Financial Group Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Fullen Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

VUSB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.88. The company had a trading volume of 35,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,234. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.23. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

