Fullen Financial Group Has $5.26 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fullen Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Fullen Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $37.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,617,523. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

