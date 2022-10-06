Fullen Financial Group Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fullen Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 9.7% of Fullen Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $15,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,894,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,018,000 after acquiring an additional 821,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,998. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.80. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.99 and a 52 week high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

