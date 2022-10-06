Fullen Financial Group Sells 75 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fullen Financial Group cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fullen Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 46,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $503,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $558,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IWB traded down $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $206.15. 128,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,592. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $197.03 and a 52 week high of $267.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.