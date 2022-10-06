F&V Capital Management LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

F&V Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,483,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,081 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,565,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,821,538,000 after buying an additional 1,991,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,398,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,590,000 after buying an additional 916,935 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,059,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 861,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after buying an additional 546,212 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EWJ opened at $50.70 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $70.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.36.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

