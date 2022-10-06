F&V Capital Management LLC Has $4.71 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for about 1.7% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,687,000 after buying an additional 644,386 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,309,000 after buying an additional 386,399 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $86.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.84 and a 200-day moving average of $98.74. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

