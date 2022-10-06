F&V Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,490 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Mueller Industries accounts for about 2.7% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 22,283 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,484,000 after purchasing an additional 65,190 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 29,417 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $67,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLI opened at $62.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.17. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $70.38.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 46.35%.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.58%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Stories

