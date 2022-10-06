Gabriel Monroy Sells 3,495 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DigitalOcean stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.62. 487,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 1.45. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $133.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a current ratio of 16.59.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 136.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 706.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DOCN. KeyCorp increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.70.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

