GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.02

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.02 and last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average is $36.57.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:GEAGF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

