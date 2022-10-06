GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.02

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.02 and last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average is $36.57.
About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.
