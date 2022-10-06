GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.02

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.02 and last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGF)
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Don’t Chase American Virtual Cloud Technologies Higher
Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.