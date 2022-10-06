Generation Income Properties, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Sunday, October 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Generation Income Properties Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of GIPR stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 11.83 and a quick ratio of 11.83. Generation Income Properties has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64.
Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.60). Generation Income Properties had a negative net margin of 44.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%.
About Generation Income Properties
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
