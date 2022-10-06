Genesis Worlds Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (GENESIS)

Genesis Worlds (GENESIS) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Genesis Worlds has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Worlds token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Worlds has a total market cap of $120,558.50 and $66.00 worth of Genesis Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145730 BTC.

Genesis Worlds Token Profile

Genesis Worlds’ launch date was October 6th, 2021. Genesis Worlds’ total supply is 133,554,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,736,917 tokens. Genesis Worlds’ official Twitter account is @gamecredits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Worlds is https://reddit.com/r/gamecredits. The official website for Genesis Worlds is genesis.game. Genesis Worlds’ official message board is gamecredits.org/latest-news.

Genesis Worlds Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Worlds (GENESIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Genesis Worlds has a current supply of 133,446,760.45458984 with 102,629,211.58631182 in circulation. The last known price of Genesis Worlds is 0.00118318 USD and is down -11.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,320.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://genesis.game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Worlds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Worlds should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Worlds using one of the exchanges listed above.

