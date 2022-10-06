Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Trading Up 0.5%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Rating) was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 3,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 5,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Geodrill Trading Down 2.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

