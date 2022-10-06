Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Trading Down 5.2%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 6.09 and last traded at 6.19. Approximately 6,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 902,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.53.

GETY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Images in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Getty Images has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 16.42.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of 18.60.

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 1,044,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 9.27, for a total transaction of 9,682,116.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,733,541 shares in the company, valued at 600,079,925.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,678,077 shares of company stock worth $117,506,870. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

