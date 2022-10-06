Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.46

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.33 ($0.00). Global Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00), with a volume of 34,926,045 shares.
Global Petroleum Stock Down 3.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £3.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.45.
About Global Petroleum
Global Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for oil and gas properties in Africa. The company primarily owns an 85% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5, 798square kilometers located in Walvis Basin, Namibia.
