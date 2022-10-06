Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,625,000 after acquiring an additional 34,145 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after purchasing an additional 89,402 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 538,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,952 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 354,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 73,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,450,000 after purchasing an additional 27,973 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.47. 12,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,936. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.81. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

