Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$0.33 price objective on shares of Gold Springs Resource in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Gold Springs Resource alerts:

Gold Springs Resource Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$33.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Gold Springs Resource Company Profile

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,800 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Springs Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Springs Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.