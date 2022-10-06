Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.84.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

