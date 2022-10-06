Green Meta Price Hits $0.0000 (GMETA)

Green Meta (GMETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, Green Meta has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Green Meta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Green Meta has a market cap of $266,372.48 and $35,423.00 worth of Green Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Green Meta

Green Meta’s genesis date was September 19th, 2021. Green Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Green Meta is greenmeta.io. The Reddit community for Green Meta is https://reddit.com/r/green_beli. Green Meta’s official Twitter account is @green_beli and its Facebook page is accessible here. Green Meta’s official message board is medium.com/@greenbeli.

Buying and Selling Green Meta

According to CryptoCompare, “Green Meta (GMETA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Green Meta has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Green Meta is 0 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://greenmeta.io/.”

