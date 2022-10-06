Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.47

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.47 and traded as high as $8.11. Greenlight Capital Re shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 166,728 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Greenlight Capital Re ( NASDAQ:GLRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $109.54 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,538,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 89,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,614,000 after buying an additional 56,956 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 18.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,041,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 161,130 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,698,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 1st quarter valued at $3,661,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

