Grim Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $21,370.00 (REAPER)

Grim Finance (REAPER) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Grim Finance has traded up 171.4% against the dollar. One Grim Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Grim Finance has a total market capitalization of $18,271.44 and approximately $21,370.00 worth of Grim Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grim Finance Token Profile

Grim Finance launched on May 4th, 2021. Grim Finance’s total supply is 46,520,000 tokens. Grim Finance’s official website is www.grim.finance. Grim Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrim.

Buying and Selling Grim Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Grim Finance (REAPER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Fantom platform. Grim Finance has a current supply of 46,520,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Grim Finance is 0.00040005 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $207.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grim.finance/.”

