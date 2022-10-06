Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 48,040 shares.The stock last traded at $210.20 and had previously closed at $206.62.

ASR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.90 and a 200 day moving average of $207.92.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $315.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.16 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 37.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 15.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

