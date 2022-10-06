Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.45

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.45 and traded as low as $3.52. Grupo México shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 7,456 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Grupo México from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.
Grupo México Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44.
Grupo México Company Profile
Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, freight transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo México (GMBXF)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.