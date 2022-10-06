Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.45

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.45 and traded as low as $3.52. Grupo México shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 7,456 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Grupo México from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Grupo México Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44.

Grupo México Company Profile

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, freight transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

