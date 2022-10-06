GYG (LON:GYG) Stock Price Up 20%

GYG plc (LON:GYG – Get Rating) rose 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 30.30 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.36). Approximately 109,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 248,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.30).

GYG Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.16, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 32.34.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard Anthony McGuire acquired 324,193 shares of GYG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £55,112.81 ($66,593.54).

About GYG

GYG plc operates as a superyacht painting, supply, and maintenance company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Coatings and Supply. The company offers painting and other finishing services to yachts and superyachts. It is also involved in fairing and painting of superyachts; repainting and finishing of superyachts as part of a refitting program; and selling and delivering maintenance materials, consumables, spare parts, and equipment for the care and operation of superyachts.

