HalfPizza (PIZA) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

HalfPizza (PIZA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. HalfPizza has a market cap of $497,729.79 and $16,711.00 worth of HalfPizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HalfPizza has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One HalfPizza token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HalfPizza Token Profile

HalfPizza was first traded on May 25th, 2021. HalfPizza’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. HalfPizza’s official Twitter account is @halfpizza3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. HalfPizza’s official website is halfpizza.com.

Buying and Selling HalfPizza

According to CryptoCompare, “HalfPizza (PIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HalfPizza has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HalfPizza is 0.00004629 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $30,192.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://halfpizza.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HalfPizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HalfPizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HalfPizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

