HALO network Trading 37.9% Lower Over Last Week (HO)

HALO network (HO) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One HALO network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003504 BTC on exchanges. HALO network has a market cap of $710,603.20 and approximately $83,243.00 worth of HALO network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HALO network has traded down 37.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006469 BTC.

HALO network Profile

HALO network was first traded on April 18th, 2021. HALO network’s total supply is 12,186,510 coins and its circulating supply is 1,009,025 coins. HALO network’s official Twitter account is @network_halo and its Facebook page is accessible here. HALO network’s official website is www.halo.land/#. HALO network’s official message board is halonetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for HALO network is https://reddit.com/r/halonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HALO network

According to CryptoCompare, “HALO network (HO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. HALO network has a current supply of 12,186,510 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HALO network is 0.73966501 USD and is down -6.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $27,559.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.halo.land/#/.”

