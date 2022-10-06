Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 2.2% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $918,234,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after buying an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Accenture by 8,042.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $312,713,000 after buying an additional 915,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Trading Down 1.7 %

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $269.77. The company had a trading volume of 55,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,530. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $254.27 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $170.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.33.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.