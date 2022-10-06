Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.9% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,714,085,000 after purchasing an additional 701,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,246 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,472,355,000 after purchasing an additional 421,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.36. 121,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,165,467. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $152.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.73.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

