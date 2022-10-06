Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Buys 258 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 37.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 234,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded down $8.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $269.06. 10,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.20. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.91 and a 1-year high of $435.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.75.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

