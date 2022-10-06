Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.98 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,032 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 1.7% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,203 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.07. 292,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,048,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

