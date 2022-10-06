Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.9% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,191,787,000 after purchasing an additional 157,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after acquiring an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,780,439,000 after acquiring an additional 62,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,889,267,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,703 shares of company stock worth $10,595,501. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.42. 1,367,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,822,924. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.53.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

