Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Paychex by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Paychex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $2.60 on Thursday, reaching $111.99. The stock had a trading volume of 39,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.80.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 4,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $468,251.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 4,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $468,251.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,798.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,920,569 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

