Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.86.

HOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 334.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 36.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 428,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,875,000 after acquiring an additional 113,279 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 25.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $471,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

HOG stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $44.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.37%.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.