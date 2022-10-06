Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,480,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555,662 shares during the period. Harrow Health accounts for about 6.4% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned 5.48% of Harrow Health worth $31,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 139,786 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 665,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 97,237 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 133,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 79,101 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 400,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 73,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Stock Performance

HROW stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,499. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $323.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.01. Harrow Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 28.96% and a positive return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Harrow Health news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 40,000 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 11,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,117,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 40,000 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Harrow Health

(Get Rating)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Featured Articles

