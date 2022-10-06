HashLand Coin Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges (HC)

HashLand Coin (HC) traded 188.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. HashLand Coin has a total market capitalization of $936,114.99 and approximately $24,903.00 worth of HashLand Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HashLand Coin has traded up 176% against the U.S. dollar. One HashLand Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00295469 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00132171 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00064845 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00035627 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000435 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HashLand Coin Profile

HashLand Coin (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2020. HashLand Coin’s total supply is 20,953,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,654 tokens. HashLand Coin’s official Twitter account is @hashland_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HashLand Coin is medium.com/@hashland_. The official website for HashLand Coin is www.hashland.com. The Reddit community for HashLand Coin is https://reddit.com/r/hashland_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HashLand Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashLand Coin (HC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HashLand Coin has a current supply of 20,953,078.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HashLand Coin is 0.40857135 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $330.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hashland.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashLand Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashLand Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashLand Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

